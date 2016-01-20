Boothe leads Toledo over Bowling Green 81-74

Nathan Boothe scored 23 points, Stuckey Mosley matched a career-high with 19 points, and Toledo held on to beat Bowling Green 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Boothe was 8 of 18 from the floor, and Mosley made 6 of 8 shots and scored 19 points in his second straight game. Jonathan Williams scored 14 points and Jaelan Sanford added 10 for Toledo (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American), which has beaten the Falcons in five straight.

Zack Denny scored 19 points and Spencer Parker had 16 to lead Bowling Green (12-6, 3-2).

The Falcons had their last lead at 54-53 with 12:30 left. Mosley made a pair of free throws to cap a 16-5 run, and the Rockets led 70-58 with seven minutes remaining.

Parker's two free throws pulled the Falcons to 75-73 with 1:16 left. Boothe was fouled on the ensuing possession and made both free throws to help the Rockets pull away.

