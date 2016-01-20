Obama to take in Detroit auto show as industry flourishes

President Barack Obama will take a victory lap Wednesday in Detroit with a tour of the North American International Auto Show.

The tour gives Obama the chance to highlight the industry's remarkable turnaround over the past seven years, and to remind the public that his administration came to the industry's rescue at a time when most Americans opposed any further financial assistance for Chrysler and General Motors.

Obama says critics called it a road to socialism, but says he would make the bet again any day of the week.

At the same time, Obama will make it clear he's not ignoring the water problems in nearby Flint, Mich., an issue gaining the public's attention.

The auto show in Detroit is taking place as the industry enjoys record sales.

