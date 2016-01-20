Only On 11: Governor Kasich discusses the economy while on the campaign trail

Ohio Governor John Kasich is continuing this campaigning for the Republican Presidential primary in New Hampshire this week.

He believes a win here could keep him in the campaign mix. And all his time in the Granite state might just be paying off. According to an average of the polls, on Real Clear Politics, Kasich is trailing behind Trump, neck and neck for second place with Marco Rubio.

WTOL 11’s own Emilie Voss joined Kasich on his campaign and sat down to discuss one of the most important issues – the economy.

ONLY ON 11: Kasich on the campaign trail in New Hampshire

"It's a lot of excitement going on,” said Kasich.

He’s talking about the growth in some of Ohio's big cities, including Toledo.

"We're seeing movement of people into Ohio getting jobs,” said Kasich.

Ohio's unemployment rate has decreased more than 50 percent since 2010. But not all the numbers are good. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Ohio is one of 15 states where total nonfarm employment numbers are still below pre-recession peaks.

"Look the state is so much healthier. Our credit is good. Our pensions are good. Our surpluses are there. Our small businesses have been helped. We've cut their workers comp costs. It's just everything has gone, we've been very fortunate. I think the reason is Ohio is innately a great state and we lost our way and now we're just hitting our stride again,” said Kasich.

The Governor cited an Allied Van Lines survey that shows Ohio has shifted from a place with people exiting to one where residents are entering.

So WTOL 11 asked, “If you make it to the white house what is priority number one for you?”

“Jobs always is. Jobs when I ran the first time. Jobs when I ran for reelection. And jobs for the country,” said Kasich.

And while on the topic of jobs, WTOL 11 asked the Governor his reaction to the news Fiat Chrysler will continue to build the Jeep Wrangler in Toledo, along with a new Jeep truck.

"Our jobs, Ohio people have done a great job, you know, I give a lot of credit to our mayor who we lost. And we just plug away at it. It's really great news for the area and we will see how it all works out,” said Kasich.

While on the campaign trail, the Governor continues to talk about how Ohio is now in the black, and how he fixed the budget. But there is feedback from school districts and municipalities who say their funding has been cut.

"I think if you gave the schools every dollar in the world, they would say they don't have enough. And we've increased k through 12 funding by about a billion and a half - the largest amount of funding. And schools now are running surpluses that they rarely talk about. And for our local governments I think economic growth has allowed them to rise and when you take a look at the statistics they're healthier than they let on,” said Kasich.

Emilie's exclusive one on one with Governor Kasich continues Wednesday at 11 when Kasich opens up about his biggest challenges on the campaign trail and Donald Trump.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.