Consultants want your help to revitalize downtown Toledo

Rebuilding Downtown Toledo takes ideas, and what's a better place to start with then the downtown Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.

On Tuesday, the first seeds of a 'Downtown Toledo Master Plan' were planted at a meeting all about revitalization. The meeting at the library kicked off with a presentation by the multi-company consultant team in charge of creating a vision for the area.

"I think there's a lot of little problems, and that's not unusual," said Chris Hermann, a consultant at MKSK. "I mean, for most cities what's happened across time for a lot of reasons is there's been less investment, there's been disinvestment in downtown. I think part of this is how do we seed or attract private investors into downtown?"

That's just one question consultants will answer with the help of locals. Seven stations were set up inside the library Tuesday to give people a chance to write down the vision they have for downtown.

"Living out on the west coast and seeing Portland and their parks, and their waterfronts on both sides and their esplanades, the multi-use paths, " said Justin Windish.

"I was thinking of the geo-thermal use for the buildings, and for the residential areas, that way we can conserve our energy," said Sylvia Salazar.

One topic presented by consultants: giving Toledo's riverfront a makeover. That's exciting news for Mary Dalby, the owner of the Sandpiper.

"I'm very encouraged by the recognition of the river as an important part of the development," said Dalby.

Consultants will spend the next several months drawing up plans using people's ideas. Those plans will then be presented at the next public meeting on May 4.

For those who missed Tuesday's meeting and want to share their opinion, check out the interactive display at the Edison Building downtown or click here.

