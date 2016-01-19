Perrysburg Riverside Project moves forward

The Riverside Park Project conquered another obstacle in a council meeting on Tuesday when Perrysburg Council granted a special approval for the project, the next step in the process to its realization.

According to Rick Rettig, Councilman and Chair of the Recreation Committee, special approval was necessary because of the scope and size of the project.



"It's just a matter of what the park dimensions, and what it's going to look like. And because it is a substantial change to our current park, the special approval use was necessary," he says.

The approval came after several citizens voiced concerns about the plan and after substantial back and forth between council members and the administration. The main concerns revolved around the process, cost and design.

"The Riverside project has been, from the very beginning, simply forwarded as a benefit to developers and not to the citizens," says resident Jon Orser.



But those concerns did not stop the approval. And now the question is how the project will be funded.



Slated at over $1 million dollars, the city's initial plan was to subsidize their monies with a gr ant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

That money has fallen through.



"When we go to the budget revision process we're really looking at that project against other projects including things such as funding of fire services. So, it now has to be looked at against the big picture," Rettig said.

The next obstacle to conquer will be finding out another avenue to finance The Riverside Project. The plans will head to the finance committee next.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updates to this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.