Janitor throws wild party at school for birthday

Alcohol, minors, and a violent fight; that's what was happening inside a local school over the weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Academy of Educational Excellence on Heatherdowns. Police say a school janitor is now behind bars. They say he used his keys to get inside and throw himself a birthday party.

"The place was in total disarray. There was numerous people hurt, there was blood all over the place, a lot of bottles, alcohol bottles," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

He says Devon Loggins is a janitor at the school and the nephew of the school's owner, Ann Harris.

"This was for lack of a better word an inside job," he said. "You had an employee there that voluntarily let all these people in there for his birthday party."

When police arrived on scene around 4 a.m. Sunday they found 11 people inside the school including teenagers. They say a gang fight had broke out and four people had to be taken to the hospital. Loggins was found passed out on the floor from alcohol consumption.

The Academy of Educational Excellence School Board President, Bill Harris, says the party took place in the upstairs area of the building and not inside any of the classrooms. He declined an interview, but released this statement:

"It is our understanding from police at the scene that the school janitor allowed people into the building after hours. There was a party, during which a fight broke out. We are awaiting the release of the official police report on the matter so that school officials can determine, specifically, what action to take."

All 11 people who were inside are now facing some type of charge ranging from trespassing to felony drug and felony theft.

Police say Loggins is facing disorderly conduct and endangering children charges. At the time of his arrest he also had warrants out for domestic violence and assault.

