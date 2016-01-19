Consumers flock to NAIAS Jeep exhibit

It’s the 75th anniversary of the first Jeep vehicle ever made – the Willy’s Wrangler. And people from all over the country have come to check out the exhibit at this year’s Detroit Auto Show.

Bill Doyle braved the cold from Phoenix, Arizona. just to check out the new models.

“It's something I'm proud to own,” Doyle said. “I just absolutely love it... the new suspension they have compared to the old solid axle... is just an unbelievable ride.”

The Jeep SUV’s are proudly built right at home in the glass city. And drivers say owning one just keeps getting better.

“It’s fun to drive and I like fun,” said Jeep owner Helen Busker.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.