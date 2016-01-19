Oregon police and fire come together to prepare for an active shooter situation

Coast to coast the country has been impacted by mass shootings.

"It's been a tough road. I have kids of my own, a lot of these guys have kids, and a situation like this, you really don't want to see," said Ben Warnky, Oregon fire.

From Columbine and Chardon High School to Virginia Tech, the Colorado movie theater and most recently San Bernadino, California; more and more police and fire units across the country have been implementing a new training program.

But while Toledo hasn't joined that list, Oregon police and fire aren't waiting to make sure they're prepared.

On Tuesday, at St. Charles Hospital, Oregon police and fire departments joined together for hands-on training to be better prepared in active shooter situations. It's something that's been in the works since 2012 and is now being put into action. It's working together to care for and remove injured people from active shooter scenes.

"We have these active shooter, active killer events happen, the focus for fire and medical now, with integrating with police, is getting the medical care to the victims as soon as possible," said Sgt. Antonio Castillo, Oregon PD.

With mass shootings happening across the country, a major obstacle is being able to tend to victims before it's too late - before fire would have to wait for the area to be cleared before entering to provide medical care.

Now, even when the scene is still active, police will lead them through, clearing the area as they go and standing watch as they care for the victims. And these are tactics that Castillo says stem from the military.

So while Toledo hasn't faced this issue yet, they say they want to be prepared.

"We always seem to be on that cutting edge of new ideas, new concepts, not afraid to try new things, especially if it's proven to work. And I think this, when we talk about the primary mission of fire, EMS, police, on saving lives, that's what this training is about," Castillo said.

While training is going well, fire says their biggest adjustment is waiting for police to lead them through.

"Time is of the essence. We follow them in. They're our eyes, our ears, we listened to them, which is something that we're really not used to," Warnky said.

As training continues in Oregon they will also expand further throughout Lucas County and statewide, sharing training tactics and other ideas.

