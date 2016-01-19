Person responsible for burning UT college student could face charges

New details have been released about the University of Toledo student badly burned at a house party over the weekend.

Janelle Noe, a 20-year-old cross country athlete at UT, received second and third degree burns covering 50 percent of her body.

According to a post her parents made on her GoFundMe page, she's making progress but could be in the hospital for the next month recovering.

Toledo police now say someone could face criminal assault charges for foul play that led to her injuries.

"There was a candle and this 180 proof alcohol was somehow poured or sprayed, creating this condition where this alcohol spray got on to the young lady,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan. “Now we're still investigating to see whether there's going to be any criminal charges pressed on anybody."

Over $16,000 has already been raised on Janelle's GoFundMe page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.