Alumni returns to St. Francis de Sales to talk about heroin addiction

An alumni of St. Francis de Sales High School was among speakers at a special event that focused on the harmful effects of heroin.

Matt Bell said he always thought he would return to speak at the school after he graduated in 2005 and became a successful businessman or surgeon. He was a 4.0 student, standout baseball player and good guy. Bell said he was so against drugs when he started high school that he even broke up with a girl for smoking a cigarette. He was offered a scholarship to play at UT when his life started to spiral.

Bell started drinking and doing drugs. He got a DUI at 16 years old, the first day he got his license. He and his friends would find ways to do drugs or drink in the parking lot - sneaking out of school. And, eventually Bell tried heroin.

"It happens to good people. It happens to talented people, gifted people, people from good families, educated people from good schools. It's not just, you know, on the inner city, back alley, trench coat type thing anymore. It's all over the place," he said.

He also said, he never thought he would become an addict.

Bell said his addiction was so strong, it wasn't just the drug he wanted, but feeling the needle. He said he would shoot up water to get his fix.

As his life started spiraling down this path of drug addiction, he lost friends, stopped playing baseball and eventually realized how much heroin took from him. So he started his own recovery journey and uses his story to make others aware of the growing issue of heroin use. Bell has joined Team Recovery to bring this message to anyone who could potentially be affected.

"That's why we're here, to be proactive about this rather than reactive," he said. "If we can get the message across to one person, and one less person has to die because of a heroin overdose, then we did our job. It's such a bad problem out there. People need to know about it. They have to know about it."

Just last weekend, Bell attended the funeral of a former classmate who was also an athlete at the school. This classmate, a soccer player, died of a heroin overdose. Bell remembers him running around on the soccer field and said he never thought that would be the cause of his death.

Bell was joined by his DART officer, other recovering addicts, the director of Walker Funeral Home and Rob Miller, Assistant Lucas County Prosecutor who all expressed the severity of the drug and their dedication to help.

"(We're here) in order to assist the users of heroin - that they find proper placement, proper treatment. And in the same vein, we're trying to target the people that are putting this poison on the streets," said Miller. "We need to let them know that this is an epidemic and it's spreading. And it's really something that they should put on their radar to make proper choices,"

Miller says his office is targeting dealers to keep people from having the means to use. He also the amount of time and money spent on finding dealers is determined by the quality of heroin found and whether the person possessed, sold, or used the drug.



All of the representatives agreed that starting the conversation is just half the battle.



"In order for us to stop this, it cannot be the dirty little secret," said Damian Worthy, Deputy Sheriff with the DART unit. "We have to talk about it. We have to be proactive. And there are no alternatives, that's the choice that has to be made."

