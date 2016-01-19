Westbound US 24 reopens after fatal crash east of SR 66

Around 2:47 p.m. Tuesday the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-car crash on westbound US 24 just east of State Route 66 in the city of Defiance.

OSHP says 63-year-old Joe Salinas of Leipsic was traveling the wrong way down an exit ramp in his 2005 Buick Rendezvous when he crashed head-on into a semi truck driven by 35-year-old Harpreet Hayar of Ontario, Canada.

Both Hayar and his passenger, 46-year-old Gurpip Singh Sahota not did sustain any injuries in the crash. Salinas, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

US 24 was shutdown for about three hours. It is now back open.

The crash remains under investigation.

