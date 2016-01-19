Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson attends Conference of Mayors

Right now Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is in Washington D.C. She along with close to 300 mayors will attend the Conference of Mayors, which begins Wednesday.

The first thing on the agenda at the conference is "strengthening community and police trust," something Toledo Police Chief George Kral has been working on since becoming head of the department over a year ago.

Since becoming chief, Kral has created events like "Coffee with a Cop" and along with his officer, has attend several block watch and town hall meetings.

Kral knows a relationship with those the department serves is vital if something like the police shooting in Danville were to occur.

"It works both ways. So now if the trust is increased between those two bodies, the citizens of the city with the police department, God forbid anything like this happens, they will come forward, talk to me and give us information," said Kral.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson, already in D-C, says she plans to share her city's success with other mayors.

"I want to tell our story to other mayors here at the conference, about some of the good things we are doing. Our work is not finished, but I still think it is a good story," said Hicks-Hudson.

She says there are several topics she is excited to talk about at the conference, and feels networking with other mayors can only help Toledo.

"For me it's how we grapple with our financial situation and how we get our infrastructure back on the right track," said Hicks-Hudson.

The Conference of Mayors lasts three days. On Thursday President Barack Obama will address the Mayors at the White House.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.