Marco's Pizza COO to star on CBS hit 'Undercover Boss'

Marco's Pizza is making national headlines for being featured on the CBS reality show Undercover Boss. When the company's Chief Operating Officer, Bryon Stephens, was presented with the opportunity, he decided to take on the challenge to see how his organization really works.

"It was an incredible experience. It gave me an opportunity to go behind the scenes into our organization and see it from a very unfiltered view," said Stephens. "I got to hear from the people on the front lines in the stores, the work that they're doing, and get a peek behind the curtain so to speak and understand what they're up against, their challenges on the business front and personally."

Undercover Boss is a show that aims to find out how a company works in every facet. A top executive, who's incognito, is sent in to various locations to observe company operations, acting the part of a new employee on the job. Stephens says he learned a lot.

"The most important thing I learned is that our work is a lot harder than I envisioned it," he said. "The pace at which people work at and are expected to work at, the physicality of the jobs and the tasks, it's something that really wore me down on a couple of occasions. So I was surprised by those things, and it caused me to take a really good look at some of the processes and systems and looking at where we can maybe automate technology to do some of the physical things. But it was really a good experience."

The show was filmed at the Maumee distribution center, and also at Marco's locations in other states. For Stephens and his team, it was a great opportunity to showcase the heart of the organization - its employees.

"It was very rewarding to be able to do all of that and see how we're showing up in our goal to be the pizza brand of choice, the employer of choice and the business brand of choice because that's a goal we've set for ourselves," he said.

While Marco's employees have given good feedback thus far about the Undercover Boss experience, Stephens says he hopes that Marco's Pizza patrons will feel the same.

"I think that the customers and fans of Marco's pizza are going to be really happy to see the brand that they have come to know and love around the country now being showcased this way," said Stephens. "I'm hopeful that the final product will showcase the brand in the way that they'll be proud that they are patrons and customers of Marco's."

The Marco's Pizza episode of Undercover Boss airs Friday, January 29 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

