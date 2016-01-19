Chief Kral reacts to death of Danville officer

Anytime an officer is killed in the line of duty it's tragic, like when Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel was killed almost 9 years ago. But, Toledo Police Chief George Kral says the story out of Danville is different, and has him rethinking officer safety.

"In the last two weeks we have seen two police officers hunted down and systematically shot. Luckily the officer in Philadelphia was able to survive and return fire, but unfortunately the officer is Danville wasn't so fortunate," said Kral.

He admits since hearing the news about Officer Thomas Cottrell he has lost sleep, worried about his officers safety. He says TPD is constantly reviewing safety measures and trying to make training more realistic, but events like what happened in Danville are important reminders to keep all officers aware of the dangers of the job.

"When something like this happens it drives home the fact that it's not cliché. You pin that badge on, you walk out, it could be the last time you see your family. That is not cliché, that is 100 percent the truth. But fortunately when something like this happens it brings us back into the mindset that nothing is routine in police work," said Kral.

The Chief says he will send the Toledo Police Department Honor guard to attend Officer Cottrell's funeral to show Danville that Toledo cares.

