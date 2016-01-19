Late Mayor Collins' widow, doctor share new details about his death nearly 1 year later

Tim Miller sits down with Toledo's late Mayor D. Michael Collin's widow Sandy Drabik-Collins and University of Toledo Medical Center Vice President and Cardiologist Dr. Christopher Cooper to discuss the week of Collins' death

As the one year anniversary approaches of two events that shook the City of Toledo and the Mayor's office, there is new information on the fight to save the life of late Mayor D. Michael Collins. His widow opened up about the tragic week and the several legacies her husband left behind.

Sandy Drabik Collins plans to hold a mass to her husband's intention on Feb. 1 and 6 - the anniversaries of his cardiac arrest and death.

The change of seasons has never taken on bigger meaning for Sandy Drabik Collins.

“Well, I lost Mike in the winter, and it was really hard to let winter go last year,” said Drabik Collins. “And so now it's winter again, and it put me back there. And I guess I don't want to let go of it again, so “winter snow storm” will always be Mike to me.”

As she marks one year since Mayor Collins' cardiac arrest at an intersection in South Toledo, and his death five days later, Sandy agreed to share with WTOL 11 the difficult moments that changed her life forever.

D. Michael Collins 1944-2015

It was Feb. 1 and a major snowstorm for the city of Toledo. Mayor Collins led a press conference to describe how the city would tackle the Super Bowl Sunday blizzard. After it ended, was when Sandy would talk to him for the last time.

“He called me when he left the parking lot downtown from the emergency center… Two hours later, I was holding his phone in my hand and his things he wore in a bag,” said Drabik Collins.

At the University of Toledo Medical Center, she knew the situation was dire.

“I asked for a priest right away, so he would get the last sacraments,” she said. “I think his faith was so strong, and everyone knew this that one was on the way before I even asked. And you know, in a snowstorm.”

Sandy held her husband's hand while she watched the doctors work on him. WTOL 11 asked her if, as the hours went by that first day, there was still hope.

“Yeah, you know there was hope,” she said. “There was hope, and I will tell you that I do believe in miracles and made sure everyone knew that cared for him.”

What they didn’t know was how many minutes Mayor Collins hadn't been breathing before two bystanders came by and revived him at the scene.

Dr. Christopher Cooper, University of Toledo Medical Center Vice President and Cardiologist, said he and his team worked hard to save him.

“We play to win every single time. And that's just how you do it, right?” said Cooper.

As the hours of that terrible week went by, hope had faded. The realization came, medically, that further treatment would not win out.

“He wasn't suffering,” said Dr. Cooper. “We knew from his testing that his brain had already passed. It's just his body hadn't caught up with him yet.”

“The treatment was stopped. And that was hard to do,” said Drabik Collins.

“We felt very comfortable in the decision to withdraw care; to end what I would call futile care,” said Dr. Cooper while fighting back tears. “Care that wasn't going to get him better. Importantly, he's a spiritual man. I think it was important to all of us his priest was involved.”

At the Mayor's bedside on Feb. 6, Sandy Drabik Collins felt strength that actually came from her husband.

“Maybe a year or two before that, he had done that with me and my family - with my dear uncle that I loved so much,” said Drabik Collins. “Mike helped us do the same thing, and that was inspiring to me too… so we helped Mike.”

That Friday afternoon, Mayor Collins passed away. Flags were lowered to half-staff and tributes poured in from around the region.

In the 12 months since, the community has held CPR classes in his honor. But Collins described how her husband helped others in another way: “People have come up to me and told me that in the weeks after that, they had something checked, and it was terrible and probably would have been their undoing, except that they had time for medical intervention because they learned from Mike.”

And there's another legacy her husband left, something that Sandy says she never really talked about publicly. The tissue bank told her that he helped more than 50 people with his tissue donations.

“Fifty! I was amazed too,” Drabik Collins said. “He tried to help people in every way he could, every single day, and it's so like Mike for that to be a way.”

