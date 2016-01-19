ODNR issues ice safety standards

Currently, a little more than 12 percent of Lake Erie is covered in ice - several weeks behind last year's pace.

As temperatures d rop, there is a major warning for fishermen journeying out to Lake Erie.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued a strict list of guidelines when it comes to ice safety.

Currently, a little more than 12 percent of Lake Erie is covered in ice - several weeks behind last year's pace.



Safety experts recommend following this scale:

Ice 2 inches or less: stay off

Ice 4 inches thick: ice fishing

Ice 5 inches thick: atvs

Ice 8 inches to 12 inches thick: pickup trucks or cars safe to drive

The ODNR stresses there is never really such thing as 100 percent safe ice - especially this early in the season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved