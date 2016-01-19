ODNR issues ice safety standards - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ODNR issues ice safety standards

Currently, a little more than 12 percent of Lake Erie is covered in ice - several weeks behind last year's pace. Currently, a little more than 12 percent of Lake Erie is covered in ice - several weeks behind last year's pace.
As temperatures drop, there is a major warning for fishermen journeying out to Lake Erie.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued a strict list of guidelines when it comes to ice safety.

Safety experts recommend following this scale:

  • Ice 2 inches or less: stay off
  • Ice 4 inches thick: ice fishing
  • Ice 5 inches thick: atvs
  • Ice 8 inches to 12 inches thick: pickup trucks or cars safe to drive

The ODNR stresses there is never really such thing as 100 percent safe ice - especially this early in the season.

