Amber Alert canceled after missing toddler found in Grand Rapids

The Saginaw Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl on Monday, Jan. 18 around 8 o’clock.

The girl, Mileah Hill, was believed to have been kidnapped by her 15-year-old cousin.

Police say Mikelah Williams left a home in the 1500 block of Walnut in Saginaw in the middle of the night with Mileah. Then, around 10:15 a.m., Williams attempted to pick up her 10-year-old sister from school.

Fortunately, police were able to locate them in Grand Rapids and the toddler is okay.

