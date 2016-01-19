ProMedica offers free mammogram screenings Tuesday

ProMedica is helping people change their lives with free mammogram screenings Tuesday.

The screenings are being held for women and men between 40 and 60 years old who don’t have insurance. People with a high deductible for mammograms are also welcome.

Clinic Details:

Tuesday, Jan 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital’s Women’s Services 1854 Perry St., Suite 400, Port Clinton



The clinic is intended for people who have not had a mammogram within the last 24 months. People younger than 40 are eligible if they:

Had breast cancer in the past

Are related to an immediate family member with breast cancer

Discovered a breast problem by themselves or a healthcare provider

Anyone interested should schedule an appointment by calling 419-734-8080.

