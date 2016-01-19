BGSU holds 9th annual Day of Service in honor of MLK Day

While many were off work and school Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some Bowling Green State University students were observing the day in a different way.

Monday was the ninth year the university has held a service day, where hundreds of students get together to do various service projects.

About 600 students participated in the service project challenge this year, both on and off campus, preforming various duties from packing bags of food for area food pantries to making blankets for those who need them.

“For BGSU, and for our community partners, it might be easier if we were coming and doing a project on Saturday or during the week, but I think we've seen this growing, shared commitment, and we all then are honoring the legacy, and honoring the holiday,” said V. Jane Rosser, director for the office of service.

Mostly student driven, the challenge has grown a little more every year since it began. Some students are bussed off campus to work with community partners and help in things like building boardwalks, cleaning and organizing, and others stay on campus for other projects.

But no matter which type of service project the students have, many say overall helping out just gives them a good feeling.

“I think it shows that our university really cares about the community and the people surrounding our community, and really wants to help other people do better and have a better life with us helping them out,” said BGSU student Josie Mansperger.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.