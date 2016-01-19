Unity Celebration held at UT in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior a huge celebration was held at the University of Toledo, where WTOL 11’s own Andrew Kinsey and Viviana Hurtado emceed.

And boy did Toledo show up! Savage Arena was packed Monday, filled with live music from Scott High School, filled with people and families teaching their children about Dr. King.



“It's so much a part of us. Where we are going and where we have been and how much has changed from then to now,” said Margaret Watson.

And an example of that change was right here in Toledo Monday, as Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur brought the crowd to their feet, announcing Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson as the city's first female African American mayor.

A fiery speech followed from Dr. Durant and the keynote speaker Pastor Cori Bush from Ferguson, Missouri.

“I'm noticing the looks on some people's face was why do they seem so angry? Well we should be angry because the melanin in my skin says I can't live and I don't understand why,” said Pastor Bush.

Justice for all was the theme of UT's Unity Celebration.

“No matter who you are, your ethnicity, your socio economic status, we must all come together as one,” said Jose Rosales, co-chair of UT’s Unity Celebration.

Dr. King's dream is actually still alive and still remembered," said Bush.

“Are we progressing or regressing! I'm here today because I want to see us go forward with his dream,” said Watson.

And scholarships were awarded to students Dr. King dreamed of years ago. A song played that reminds us of how far we've come.

Lift every voice and sing, united, strong, pushing forward, keeping Dr. King's dream alive.

