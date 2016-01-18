Only On 11: Ohio Governor John Kasich is back in New Hampshire

Ohio Governor John Kasich is back in New Hampshire, continuing his strong push for the Republican presidential nomination.

He is actually spending the whole week in the granite state with the primary there just over three weeks away.

So with our Governor spending so much of his time in another state, WTOL 11 wanted to go see what he's doing there and what issues seem to be on the minds of voters. Emilie Voss takes us on a day in the life on the campaign trail.

The day started with an overflow crowd waiting for Governor Kasich in the halls of the Conway Public Library on the edge of the White Mountain National Forest.

The Governor stopped to talk with those stuck in the hall, and briefly answer questions before moving into the meeting hall to a standing ovation.

Fresh of the latest debate in South Carolina he was running on three hours of sleep, but you wouldn't know it.

"With my family, you didn't drive a foreign car, you would drive an American car,” said Kasich.

Later, on board his campaign bus, Kasich told us why New Hampshire is so important.

"Because if we can do well here, then I can become a story,” said Kasich.

In national polls, Kasich is polling toward the bottom of the pack. But right now in New Hampshire he is polling in the top three, behind Trump and neck and neck with Rubio.

After the town hall, WTOL 11 watched on during a satellite interview with one of the big cable networks. Governor Kasich said, fresh off some new endorsements, he can feel the momentum growing.

"The crowds, you were at the last event, it's now standing room only. People were standing out in the halls,” said Kasich.

The crowd at the town hall had a wide range of questions; from healthcare and bipartisanship to Cuba and marijuana.

"We did have a ballot innovative in Ohio to legalize marijuana. I do think it should be decriminalized, but legalizing it, here's the problem... I can't tell you how many people I know who have had sons or daughters who have died from overdoses,” said Kasich.

He also said it comes down to maintaining a clear message.

"I don't want to send a mixed message to people in our state, particularly young people, that this drug is okay, but the other drug is bad. Our problems are severe on drugs,” he said.

Substance abuse is a very personal topic for Governor Kasich. Both his parents were killed in an accident by a drunk driver.

"You can either carry that with you for a long time or you can try to come to grips with who you are and your relationship with the almighty, and I've done that,” said Kasich.

Now the Governor also talked a lot about jobs. He says it’s priority number one for him.

Tuesday night at 11, Emilie Voss sits down with Kasich again to talk about the economy, focusing on Northwest Ohio.

