Onsted off to a fast start at 8 -0

Onsted looks like a team to beat. Wildcats are off to a fast 8 and 0 start, 5-0 in the Lenawee County Athletic Association. This is a squad that finished 19-5 last year and looks stronger this season.

"We've upped the defensive end, we've upped the energy there, that's one of the biggest changes we've made," said Onsted senior Austin Davis.

It all starts with 6'10" center Austin Davis. The University of Michigan commit has slimmed down and improved his game.

"The kid just continues to work hard. He got the 40 pound backpack off his shoulders from last year and now he's able to jump and dunk just about everything around the rim," said Onsted head Coach Brad Maska.

"I like getting out and run, that's the biggest difference I've seen in myself," Davis said.

And 6'6" transfer Skyler Lipinski is fitting in nicely as well.

"Yeah me and Davis, everyday we battle each other in practice, everybody else steps up when they need to. Everybody on the bench, when they get called they know what to do and everybody knows their role on this team," Lipinski said.

"It's almost a blessing when we have those other guys knocking down shots, then we always know that if they do try to man us we can always throw it in to the big fella and he can take care of just about anybody inside," Maska said.

"The scoring is much more balanced this year, taking a much bigger load off my shoulders, everybody's scoring and makes our team a lot better," Davis said.

