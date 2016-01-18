Traffic light at SR 25 and Five Point Road becomes fully operational

A very busy intersection in Perrysburg has been the topic of discussion for some time now. People living in the area say the lack of a traffic light at State Route 25 and Five Point Road has contributed to several serious accidents.

After hearing several residents voice their concerns about the intersection, ODOT did a traffic study back in August. The results of that study showed that the area did in fact need a traffic light to help reduce accidents and help with the flow of traffic.

About a month ago, ODOT installed the temporary light, which has been operating as a flashing red and yellow. Tuesday it becomes fully operational. And many people who live in the area and travel the intersection frequently are very excited.

“During the morning, before rush hour or late at night it's not so bad. But during rush hour, it's terrible. There will be 10 cars deep, just waiting to turn, and everybody's trying to rush and cut in front of each other, and it's going to solve a ton of problems. I can't wait, I've had this day bookmarked for a while, so I'm looking forward to it,” said nearby resident Eddie Hatzidakis.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.