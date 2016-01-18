Gas prices hit new low in Toledo

It has been nearly seven years since Toledo has seen gas prices this low.

On Monday, WTOL 11 spotted stations selling a gallon of regular for $1.28 per gallon.

"I think it's awesome. It's about time. We need a break. We are all working hard and money is tight. This is a great relief," said driver Michele Korakas.

Cars lined up at the Speedway on Secor and Laskey to get the deal. That was one of the stations with the lowest price in Toledo.

Another driver came to fill up his RV. He says the low prices are a very welcome sight.

Gas price analysts say the $1.28 price is one of the lowest prices in the country, but prices aren't expected to dip much more than this.

Instead you'll likely see more stations selling gas at this price rather than the current Toledo average of $1.58.

Patrick DeHaan is a Senior Petroleum Analyst with gasbuddy.com. He says these prices may impact the economy.

"It's a bit of a double edge sword," he said. "Oil companies have been making significant layoffs and there is a concern that in the future that may impact

how much is produced from this country. But right now it is a low gas demand and low prices are making everyone happy."

He's expecting prices to stay in this range for a few more weeks. DeHaan doesn't expect gas to hit the $2.00 per gallon mark until March or April of this year.

