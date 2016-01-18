Only On 11: TFD, TPD investigate morning house fire where an earlier shooting took place

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

An early-morning fire is now being investigated by both Toledo fire and rescue, as well as the Toledo police.

It happened in the 100 block of Park in north Toledo. Police say a crime was committed at the home before the fire was intentionally set.

Neighbors say there was a shooting there on New Year’s Eve, a shooting last night and then a fire this morning. Many are hoping the fire will finally drive out their problem neighbors.

They say this once prominent neighborhood in the Polish Village is now run down by renters and crime.

“It’s just not the same. It went from calmness to stormy,” said one nearby neighbor.

Toledo Fire crews say it was it a complete loss and was a tough fire to fight in the cold.

“There were a lot of small hot spots after we got the main body of the fire knocked down. It was crawling up the walls of the front and the rear of the house,” said Battalion Chief Doug Haack.

Now the sight of a vacant structure, those who live nearby hope it will keep some of the violence out of their neighborhood.

“Just about every day, every week there is traffic. Not sure what has really been going on, I can't say for sure, but one car would pull out, two would pull in, two would pull out, one would pull in, it was constant all day,” said one neighbor.

TFD and TPD are investigating both the house fire and shooting. If you know anything about either, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.