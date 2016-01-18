Jury selection, opening statements complete in decades old murder trial

Wood County prosecutors exhumed Dana's body in January 2013 and determined she had been beaten to death.

A local murder case that has gone unsolved for decades could be closed in the next two weeks.

Jury selection and opening statements took place Tuesday morning for a man accused of killing a woman more than 30-years ago.

On September 5, 1982, Dana Rosendale accepted a ride from Russell Adkins after a night out with a friend. But she didn't make it home.

Instead, she was found on the side of the road and died six days later on Sept. 11, 1982. Adkins had told police she fell out of his car, but Wood County prosecutors exhumed her body in January 2013 and determined she had been beaten to death.

Adkins was arrested Feb. 2015. He was charged with murdering Rosendale and faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

On Tuesday, opening statements were heard from both the defense and the prosecution. John Helm, the original investigator for the prosecutor's office, and Dana's older sister Deborah were called to the stand to give their testimony as well.

Throughout the week various experts will be called to the stand to discuss how Dana's death ruling changed when her daughter requested that her body be exhumed a couple of years ago.

The prosecution's opening statement explained to the jury that back in 1982, when Rosendale was found unconscious, Adkins was interviewed a couple of times, and his story kept changing.

The trial is scheduled for two weeks, but it could end sooner.

