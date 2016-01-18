Cold weather sends more people to Cherry Street Mission

As the mercury falls, local shelters are making sure the homeless have a place to escape the elements.

The Cherry Street Mission helps hundreds of people, anyone needing help, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And now that the temperature has fallen, the mission's cold weather protocols are in place.

"If the real feel temperature is 32 degrees or below, we open up this facility, all of our facilities actually, and we allow guests to come inside and stay warm," said Chief Operations Officer Liz Simon.

The mission says more and more people are making their way inside for a hot meal, warm clothes, and place to sleep.

"Guests can come in off the streets instead of walking around or going around. They can stay here and just get warm," said Simon.

In this weather, the mission even goes as far as seeking out those who need refuge from the cold.

"We have staff that will will drive around town and look for anybody who's out in the street, because there's no reason for people to be out in the street that can come in from the cold," said Simon.

Clarence Harp has been using Cherry Street's services for years. He says it's helped him get through some tough times, including frigid temperatures.

"Different people have different situations that they have to deal with. And coming to cherry street you can deal with different situations," said Harp.

He says the mission is not just a place to stay or escape the cold, but a place where friends and family come together.

"I appreciate it a lot. It's a big help," said Harp.

The Cherry Street Mission never turns anyone away, so if you need help they are available. But they need your help too. Donations keep the mission going.

