TPD gives words of support to Danville PD after loss of officer

The Toledo Police Department knows all too well the grief that comes with losing an officer in the line-of-duty. As the 9-year anniversary of Detective Keith Dressel's death approaches the department finds itself reaching out to their fellow officers after another tragic loss.

The Danville Police Department is grieving along with the friends and family of Officer Thomas Cottrell, who was found dead behind a municipal building Sunday night.

Monday, words of support could be seen all across social media as several local officers, departments and politicians reached out.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says he plans to send officers from TPD to Cottrell's funeral service. But of course his department is waiting for details to be released before he knows TPD's exact plan.

And while one community mourns the loss of an officer, our community will be remembering the loss of Detective Dressel.

The 5th annual Keith Dressel Memorial Blood Drive will be held Feb. 19 at the Police Patrolman's Union hall from 8 a.m. till 1p.m. To sign up, click here.

