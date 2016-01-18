Guillen brothers hope to lead Yellow Jackets to 6th straight league title

The Perrysburg wrestling team has owned the NLL in recent years, seeking their 6th straight league title.

If the Yellow Jackets get it done, a big reason why will be due to the leadership and mat abilities of Moises and Mario Guillen.

The Guillen brothers are two of the best high school wrestlers in the state.

"Every second on there has to be a battle, whistle to whistle, and then after the match you can relax," Moises said.

"Coaches always say put on a show for the crowd, because there are a lot of people watching you, so I just go out there and have fun and put up points," Mario said.

The Perrysburg grapplers are both state ranked. Older brother and Yellow Jackets senior, Mario Guillen competes in the 126 pound weight class, he's nationally ranked and next year will compete at Ohio University on scholarship.

"When I'm in a match, I just zone in on that match, I don't think about anything else, I don't let the nerves get to me," Mario said.

Moises, just a junior, competes at 138.

"I really don't believe in pressure. I think if you believe in pressure, it means people are expecting you to do good," Moises said.

They have the makeup of winners. And together they make each other and the team better.

"Anytime you have state placers coming back and they are our two top placers, we need them to be leaders out there on and off the mat," said Perrysburg wrestling coach Sam Cotterman.

"If I match what he does or try to outdo him, I'm going to do pretty good because he usually gets pretty good results," Moises said.

"When he loses it's like I lose, and I'm always in his corner every match, yelling out moves because we know each others styles" Mario said.

"And you want the younger kids to see them and see what they've done and hopefully take their path," Cotterman said.

