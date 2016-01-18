Ohio's role in the Democratic debate

Analysts have said that Sunday evening's Democratic presidential candidate debate was more heated than previous debates and political appearances. With the Iowa caucuses just weeks away, Assistant Political Science Professor at the University of Toledo Jeff Broxmeyer says that the average American is paying more attention to political news, which is exactly what the Democratic candidates needed for their audience.

"I think the main takeaway (from the debate) is that it's really clear that the election is right around the corner," said Broxmeyer. "Now, the style is much more direct, it's much more confrontational, and the candidates are trying to mobilize their base."

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have been neck-and-neck in recent polling, and Broxmeyer says the campaigns on the ground are what will likely matter most in the coming weeks and months.

"This means it's all going to come down to how well their campaigns can motivate their supporters to come out and do the hard work of caucusing," he said. "The intensity of the debate that we saw in South Carolina has to do with the fact that the candidates themselves are trying to motivate their supporters here."

That included bringing up attention-grabbing issues, such as healthcare policy. Broxmeyer notes that what the implementation of the Affordable Care Act means in practice may make a difference for Democratic candidates' stances on the issue.

"There are a lot of people who are still unsatisfied with the system, even within the Democratic party," he said. "So you can kind of see the push and pull between the campaigns there."

The mention of tax reform was also a hot issue.

"The debate on taxes is really a proxy for the debate over wealth and income inequality in the United States. You see the proposals that are put forward between the different candidates who are willing to go and say different things about this topic," said Broxmeyer.

Bringing timely events to the forefront of the debate, such as the Flint Water crisis, will also likely resonate with many.

"Both Senator Sanders and Secretary Clinton both pointed to the Flint Water crisis as something that is completely unacceptable that's been a product of public policy choices, whose negative outcomes have now come home to roost in a way that's just a preventable disaster," Broxmeyer said. "I think part of what they were trying to do was give a sense of how important the process is when you're talking about these kinds of things, the choices that people make. I think it's related to some of the ways in which they're trying to appeal to voters by incorporating some of these salient issues, and driving home the reality that when you choose leaders who make choices, that reverberates directly into the lives of everyday people, all the way down to the water you drink."

Broxmeyer says it's difficult to tell which candidate will emerge out of the primaries, and it's something that the mood of the country as a whole will dictate. Because Ohio is more "middle of the road" when it comes to candidates, its competitiveness will be key, Broxmeyer reiterates, as we inch closer to November 2016.

"The degree of the competitiveness of Ohio has everything to do with who the nominees are for the main parties," he said. "It's very likely that Ohio is going to be right there at the center of the debate, as it always is."

The first Presidential debate of the election year will take place in Ohio at Wright State University in Dayton.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.