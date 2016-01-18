Ohio bill provides confidential address for violence victims

Ohio is trying to catch up with other states by shielding the addresses of victims of domestic violence, stalking and other crimes from use by government agencies.

Proposed legislation would let victims apply for a confidential address from the Ohio secretary of state if they're worried about attackers tracking them down.

Victims could use the address when registering to vote or for any business with a government agency such as a city water department, school or public university. The secretary of state's office would forward mail to the real address daily.

Marcia Eakin, whose ex-husband killed their two children and her mother after stalking her in northeastern Ohio, is among those pushing for the bill's passage.

Victims of sexual assault and human trafficking also could apply for a confidential address.

