Kroger to hold 'open hire' event for new Perrysburg Marketplace

Kroger is looking to fill 80 positions at the company’s new Perrysburg Marketplace.

The store on Carronade Drive is scheduled to open in early March, but hiring starts now!

People interested in working at the new location can apply online or attend an “open hire” event on Friday.

Details:

Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Current Perrysburg Store – 27386 Carronade Drive

A variety of hourly positions are still available, including cashiers, courtesy clerks, pharmacy technicians and chefs. No previous customer service experience is required. Note: A drug test and criminal background check are required for employment in a Kroger store.

Apply for a position online here.

