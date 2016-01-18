'StoryCorps Toledo' gathering stories from local residents

StoryCorps launched in 2003 with the goal of gathering the personal stories of individuals to share and then store in the Library of Congress. And Monday, at a celebration that members say is absolutely fitting, StoryCorps made its debut in Toledo.

"It's unfortunate that we loss people and we never know their stories. And so it's important because you need to be able to leave a legacy for somebody to hear," said Sgt. Anita Madison with the Toledo Police Department.

The group will be partnering with various city organizations like UT, TPS and Toledo Police Department to gather as many stories from local residents as possible.

The story theme is police-community relations, and members say they want the good, the bad and the ugly from people of all ages - any and every story is worth telling and hearing.

"This is an excellent opportunity to bring community and police together because we all have a story," said Madison.

StoryCorps Toledo has a variety of ways to share your story: you can download the StoryCorps app in the App Store or Google Play as well as go to different city locations to tell it in person.

If you use the app, once your story is complete it will prompt you to save it. Once you do, your story is then sent directly to the Library of Congress to be archived - something they say is great way for future generations to hear.

StoryCorps says the goal of sharing and collecting stories is to bring communities together, promote change and, like Dr. King, have those voices heard.

"When you connect it with a day like Martin Luther King day, having a voice being heard by the community, a voice from the community, I think that's what MLK day is all about," said JeTahn Avery, hub director with Pickett Academy Community and member of StoryCorps Toledo.

"We're really looking at this as a way that Toledo can be a leader in addressing a complex issue in a very positive way," said Lynne Hamer, University of Toledo professor.

In person locations and times include:

Mott Branch 1085 Dorr Street Monday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kent Branch 3101 Collingwood Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb.13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lagrange Branch 3422 Lagrange Monday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Main Library, Local History Collection (3rd floor) 325 Michigan Tuesday, March 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



You can also call JeTahn Avery at 419-944-5043 to set up a time and location that works for you or if you have questions.



