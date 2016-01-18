Search continues for men who held teenager at gunpoint in Monroe Co.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for two men accused of breaking into a home and robbing a teenage girl at gunpoint.

Deputies were called to the Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Community on Telegraph Road in Bedford Township just after 9 p.m. Friday.

The 15-year-old girl told authorities that two men forced their way through the front door and ordered her to get on the floor. She says the men, wearing bandannas over their faces, held her at gunpoint while they stole items in the home, including her purse.

Police were unable to track the men after the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.