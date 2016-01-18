Search continues for men who held teenager at gunpoint in Monroe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Search continues for men who held teenager at gunpoint in Monroe Co.

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for two men accused of breaking into a home and robbing a teenage girl at gunpoint.

Deputies were called to the Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Community on Telegraph Road in Bedford Township just after 9 p.m. Friday.

The 15-year-old girl told authorities that two men forced their way through the front door and ordered her to get on the floor. She says the men, wearing bandannas over their faces, held her at gunpoint while they stole items in the home, including her purse.

Police were unable to track the men after the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly