Ohio concealed-carry permit will be invalid in Virginia

The attorney general's office says Ohio still will recognize concealed-handgun permits issued in Virginia even after that state stops recognizing Ohio's permits on Feb. 1.

Authorities said last month that Virginia will stop recognizing the permits from Ohio and 24 other states that have less-stringent gun permit laws. Ohio residents will have to obtain a non-resident license to carry a concealed handgun in Virginia.

Cleveland.com reports Virginia permits will continue to be valid in Ohio due to a 2014 law requiring the state to automatically recognize such permits from other states with similar license standards.

Jim Irvine, president of the Buckeye Firearms Association, says Virginia's new restrictions will also affect gun owners passing through on their way to North Carolina or other east coast states.

