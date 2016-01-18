Ohio children's fund awards anti-human trafficking grants

An Ohio children's agency has awarded $90,000 in grants to nine organizations around the state to support human trafficking prevention programs.

The projects are aimed at identifying and helping at-risk young people and then providing information and resources to prevent trafficking.

Ohio Children's Trust Fund Executive Director Kristen Rost says the organizations have shown a commitment to reduce and prevent trafficking.

The trust fund awarded the grants in collaboration with the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The money will go to organizations providing services in counties that include: Jefferson, Harrison, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Summit, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties.

