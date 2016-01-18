Probe launched after Ohio skeletal remains turn up human

Authorities in northwest Ohio are proceeding with a homicide investigation after determining some recently discovered skeletal remains contain human bones.

The Lima News reports Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced the probe Friday after an analysis. That included DNA sampling and an autopsy by a forensic anthropologist at Cincinnati's Mount St. Joseph University. It found some of the bones were human, some animal.

A hiker found the remains Jan. 3 near Grand Lake St. Marys in the city of Celina. Authorities initially thought they were from an animal carcass but questions arose.

Grey says there appears to be a single victim, a man between 20 and 35 and between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. The body apparently was placed there sometime in 2015.

