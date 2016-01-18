Nearly 800 lbs of meat recalled from Ohio market

Pettisville Meats in Pettisville has voluntarily recalled 769 pounds of smoked ham shanks and smoked pork shanks. The company doesn’t process them at the facility, but they buy the meat at bulk and break it up and sell it.



Manager Austin McIntosh said the product did not have labels to show customers that it had MSG in it, and they didn't want anyone who's sensitive to it to have a problem.



McIntosh said they sell some of this meat at their retail store in Pettisville, but they have a wholesale account with Rocket’s Grub and Pub in Edgerton. The pub uses the meat for its ham and bean soup.



No one has reported having a bad reaction or getting sick from eating the meat.



“Our ‘in-house' label did not have MSG on it. It was an oversight on our part," said McIntosh. “The product is perfectly fine. If no one has an adverse reaction to MSG, there was no harm to anyone. It's kind of more of a technicality. We are being cautious on it."



The problem was detected during a routine label verification conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Meat Inspection.

The label has the establishment number EST. 1240 - inside the Ohio mark of inspection. It was produced between Dec. 3, 2013 and Jan. 14, 2016.



Customers should not eat it and return it to the store on 382 Main Street in Pettisville. Anyone worried about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.



McIntosh said all of their similar meat shanks are now correctly labeled as having MSG.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.