Armed Findlay gas station robber on the loose

Police in Findlay are on the lookout for an armed robber on Sunday evening.

Police say around 5:40 p.m., a man entered the Mobile Gas Station on Main St., pulled a handgun out and demanded money.

The cashier handed over cash from the register.

The man then fled on foot, to the northeast.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and a dark ski mask.

The man also had on white/gray gloves with a black stripe across the palms.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.