UT student-athlete severely burned at weekend party

A local woman was taken to the hospital after being severely burned at a weekend party.

According to Toledo Police, 20-year-old Janelle Noe was at a house party on Dorchester on Jan. 15 when 50 percent of her body was severely burned.

Police continue to investigate just what happened, but we've been told it appears Noe was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Noe is listed as a member of the University of Toledo Cross Country team and is a Sylvania Northview graduate.

Her family has declined to comment at this time.

Northview High School issued this statement saying in part:

"Janelle displayed a keen mental toughness and courage to take on big challenges in the classroom and as a runner during her time at Northview. She will use these assets and the love of her family and friends to help her over this hurdle as well."

UT has created a donation account in support and is also selling t-shirts in her honor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Janelle's medical expenses. So far, more than $22,000 has been raised.

Northview High School is also requesting gift cards to local restaurants to help the family with meals as they travel to and from the hospital during Janelle's recovery process.

