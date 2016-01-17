Marchers pray for end to abortion 43 years after Roe vs. Wade

Marchers pray at Tomb of the Unborn in Maumee

It was an emotional landmark decision 43 years ago this week from the U.S. Supreme Court that has split the country ever since.

The court’s controversial Roe vs. Wade ruling legalized abortion across the country.

Folks at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Maumee used the power of prayer on Sunday hoping to overturn the decision.

They held a prayer vigil followed by a Right to Life March. They are concerned about the unborn and what they call the sanctity of life.

“It’s just a shame that people have to be selfish and end life before life can even begin,” said Clint Leasor, who came to the vigil.

Rev. Keith Stripe of St. Joseph’s expects no immediate legal changes to Roe vs. Wade at the Supreme Court level.

He believes the changes will come at the local level, such as in Toledo.

“One of the major clinics has closed down so our hope is a conversion of heart. That’s where we’re at,” said Rev. Stripe.

After prayers, there was a solemn one mile march to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Marchers carried flowers, each representing an abortion victim.

It’s a chilly day but folks want their message heard.

“Because someone has to speak up for life, the preciousness of life,” said Maggie Viertlbeck.

Mary Dressell had her own reasons.

“I guess I see my own children and grandchildren born and know there’s dignity in life,” said Mary.

At the cemetery, more prayers were said at the Tomb of the Unborn.

The marchers end the vigil by placing their flowers on the tomb.

“We’re here for the unborn,” said Pat Viertlbeck.

And until Roe vs. Wade is overturned, marchers say they’ll return to the cemetery every January.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.







