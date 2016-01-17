Marco's Pizza COO stars in CBS reality show

At the end of January, the president and COO of Marco's Pizza will appear in a hit CBS reality series.

Bryon Stephens will be featured on Undercover Boss, re-telling his undercover experience that he says benefits the Marco's franchise, brand and its employees.

"Our mission is for Marco's Pizza to be the pizza of choice, the employer of choice and the business of choice. Everything we do revolves around that mission. Being on Undercover Boss provided a golden opportunity to get an inside look from the perspective of the employee, the franchisee and the customer. The discoveries I made during my journey were eye-opening," Stephens said.

Marco's Pizza has approximately 700 locations in 35 states, Puerto Rico, India and the Bahamas.

A press release about the appearance from Marco's Pizza states that Stephens "plays" and inconspicuous middle-aged man named Jay who is trying to plan his future career and takes the jobs of a Marco's Pizza delivery driver, pizza maker, cashier and late-night loader in the company's distribution center in Toledo, Ohio.

During the show, Marco's Pizza will reply in real-time to conversations using #UndercoverBoss and host a live chat on Twitter.

Catch it Jan. 29 on CBS at 8 p.m./7c.

