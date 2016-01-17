Roads reopen after accident closes Heatherdowns Blvd. and Key St.

(Scene of the accident on Key St. off of Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo)

Roads have reopened after an accident Sunday morning.

Toledo police reported an injury accident on Heatherdowns Boulevard and Key Street.

A vehicle ran into a telephone pole, knocking it down.

Both roads were closed while repairs were made and electricity restored.

As of 12:30 p.m. 1 - 20 customers were without electricity.

