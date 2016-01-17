Toledo Zoo offers free admission on MLK Day to Lucas County residents

The Toledo Zoo is offering free admission with proof of Lucas County residency on Martin Luther King Jr. Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Andi Norman, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, said this is a way to thank everyone who has supported the Toledo Zoo to becoming what it is today.

"The residents of Lucas County have been so supportive of their Toledo Zoo over decades through supporting our levies, which has allowed us to have this incredible institution, being voted #1 last year by USA Today," said Norman. "It's just fantastic. They've helped us build this incredible place...It's one of the ways we like to say 'thank you.'"

In addition to free admission, a meet and greet with owls like the Eurasian Eagle Owl will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

