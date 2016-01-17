Trial set for 1982 murder case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial set for 1982 murder case



Russell Adkins, the man accused in the 1982 murder of Dana Rosendale is headed to trial Tuesday.

Rosendale was found on the side of Tracy Road after a night out with friends.

She died a few days later. 

