OK teens in custody following OH Dollar Store robbery

WATERVILLE, OH (WTOL) -

Two Oklahoma teenagers are in police custody this morning, accused of an armed robbery in Waterville.

It happened Saturday evening at the Dollar General Store on Anthony Wayne Trail.

Waterville police arrested 18-year-old Marcus Ladarren Roland and 15-year-old Kaleb Devonta Sanders.

They face charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and felonious assault. 

Both are being held in Lucas County. 
  

