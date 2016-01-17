Fire destroys central Toledo home

A family is displaced after a fire ripped through their central Toledo home overnight.

It happened on Evesham Avenue.

Fire crews tell us neighbors alerted them of the fire, which broke out around 2 a.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the windows.

The fire reportedly started in the back of the home while the homeowner was away.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family to find temporary housing.

