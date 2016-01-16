Wedding industry looking forward to boost from same-sex marriages

It’s that time of the year.

Future brides and their families attended what’s billed as the Super Bowl of Bridal shows at the Stranahan Great Hall on Saturday.

One hundred fifty wedding professionals were on hand.

So what’s the trend this year?

“We have a lot of vintage still going on. We have blush colors coming in and I think coral is going to be the popular color this year,” said April Gladieux of Your Perfect Day.

But there's a newer trend at this year's show: same sex-marriage

This marks the first full year same-sex marriage has been a guaranteed constitutional right in all fifty states.

It provides a tremendous economic opportunity for the $51 billion wedding industry, now employing 800,000 people nationwide.

“It’s a trend people stayed away from unfortunately. But it’s definitely accepted and we like doing them,” said wedding DJ Jim Lieber.

According to an analysis by NerdWallet, gay marriage in the United States will add $2.5 billion to the U.S. economy.

“I think it’s great. Idea we accept anything from same sex to normal marriage will help increase our business by 20 percent,” said Ms. Glaldieux.

NerdWallet says many of the initial same-sex marriages were planned quickly and performed in a courthouse.

The assumption now is that couples will have more time to plan their weddings and, as a result, will spend more money on their big day.

“We’re equal opportunity. It’s definitely increasing, going to give bride and groom, bride and bride a chance to celebrate their wedding day and give them a venue for ministers to choose from,” said Pam Miller of Ministers and More.

And there’s plenty of wedding ideas to choose from this weekend at the Stranahan.

The show runs through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

