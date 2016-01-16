UT b-ball student-manager put on full scholarship for his selfless attitude

Oftentimes the student-managers on a basketball team hang behind the scenes. Most of the time no one knows their name.



Jake Brehmer is no different from most managers. But his story is.



Jake is a 4-year member of the Toledo ROTC program. Upon graduation he will serve in the U.S. Army's infantry division.



"This country we live in is an amazing country," said Brehmer. "We've got freedoms that I think sometimes we take for gr anted. I just want to go out and defend those freedoms and provide them for everybody."



"Jake's been an unbelievable influence in this program and an influence on me and my family," said Toledo Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk. "He's as good of a person as I've ever been around. Incredibly selfless, hard-working, mature. He's been a pleasure to be around. He's made us a better program."



Brehmer begins each day with a wake-up call at 5:30 am. He works out with the ROTC from 6:30 til 7:30. He then makes his way to Savage Arena to help prepare for the days practice. By noon, he's still got classes to attend.



Last week, Tod Kowalczyk gathered the team following practice. He wanted Jake to explain exactly what it is that he will be doing in the Infantry. He then surprised him by putting him on full scholarship.



"You can't explain it," said Brehmer. "It's one of those once in a lifetime experiences. I was completely surprised. My four years, this has been my second family. These guys, the coaching staff, the players, they've just been amazing. I can't thank them enough for what they've done for me and the experiences I've had."



The scholarship comes at a perfect time in Brehmer's life. In November, his dad was diagnosed with Cancer. The financial strain of college was a welcome burden off his shoulders. Now, he is focusing on basketball season and soon…graduation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.









