BG groups hold food drive in advance of MLK Jr. Day of Service

Grounds for Thought coffee shop in downtown Bowling Green, local community members, students and other volunteers have been coming and going all day long on Saturday, bringing non-perishable food and other items to donate to local churches and pantries to help those in need.

Leading up to Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. day of service -- Grounds for Thought coffee shop is partnering with the Brown Bag Food Project of Wood County to go door-to-door and collect items to help needy families.

In fact, 15 percent of Wood County is food insecure and Ohio ranks as the third worst state in the country for food insecurity, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

So to help change that, over 100 volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries, hygiene products and money donations this weekend.

The money will be used to buy perishable items like meat, cheese and milk to donate along with the canned and boxed goods. And following the collections Brown Bag will divide the donations among various pantries and churches in the area. Places that are in extra need this time of year.

"We're coming off of a holiday season, which is a very troubled season, very heavy season for giving, so now we're able to continue to restock and get things back onto the shelves to help people in need," said Nathan Eberly, treasurer and volunteer for Brown Bag.

Volunteers like Bowling Green football players say they're glad to take their skills beyond the gridiron.

"Being one of the leaders on the team, it'd be a great idea to kind of step out, put my name out there, and just help out our community," said Jacob Bennett, who will be a fifth-year, red-shirt senior for the Falcons in the fall.

And other students are glad to help bring the community together for a common good.

"To be able to be a college student and actually contribute back to this community instead of just going to school here, it means a lot," said Joshua Zermeno, a senior who has been volunteering for the event the past three years.

If you're interested in volunteering or making a donation, there's still time. Brown Bag will be going door-to-door on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. to collect more food and other items to donate. You can also bring those items to the Grounds for Thought coffee shop and drop them off.

You can also leave items sitting out on your porch for pick-up or you can contact Brown Bag to work out a time for them to pick them up tomorrow. You can reach them via email at brownbagfoodproject@gmail.com or call 419-960-5345 or by visiting their Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.